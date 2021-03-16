Spread the love



















Thunder, lightning in parts of Andhra but no rain



Amaravati: The Met department forecast thunder and lightning without rain in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Thunder along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry),” said a Met official.

This comes at a time when the summer has already set in in the southern state as it witnesses maximum temperatures in mid-30 degrees Celsius.

Low level south-easterlies and southerlies continue to prevail over Andhra Pradesh.