Thyroid & Women’s Health Update -2022 CME at Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: The World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25, every year and the International Day of Action for Women’s Health is observed on May 28, every year, all over the world. To Commemorate these two important days, the department of Endocrinology, Father Muller Medical College, in association with the Mangalore Endocrine & Diabetes Society (MEDS) is organizing a CME ‘THYROID AND WOMEN’S HEALTH UPDATE-2022’ on Sunday, the 29 May, 2022 at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Father Muller Medical College.

Important topics of public health relevance in the field of Thyroidology and Women’s-health Endocrinology will be discussed by experts from various institutions in India including Ludhiana, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mangaluru. Presentations and discussion of difficult cases to experts by postgraduates and Quiz competition for Postgraduate students are the other highlights. The CME will exchange information useful to doctors of various fields including physicians, Obstetricians, Surgeons, Pathologists and Radiologists.

The Director of Father Muller Institutions, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho will preside and bless the CME at the Inaugural function while Dr. Latha Sharma, retired professor and Senior Gynecologist of Mangaluru will be the chief guest. The Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’souza and Dr. Ganesh HK, President of the Mangalore Endocrine & Diabetes Society will be the other dignitaries in the function. Registration for this academic event is free for all doctors.

Submitted by : Dr Sudeep K., Organizing Secretary, Department of Endocrinology, FMMC