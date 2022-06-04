‘Thyroid & Women’s Health Update-2022’ held at Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: The Department of Endocrinology, Father Muller Medical College, in association with the Mangalore Endocrine & Diabetes Society (MEDS) organized a CME ‘THYROID AND WOMEN’S HEALTH UPDATE-2022’ on Sunday, 29 th May, 2022 at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Father Muller Medical College to Commemorate two important health associated days ‘The World Thyroid Day’ and ‘International Day of Action for Women’s health’.

The CME had attracted advance registrations from more than 230 doctors and students out of which around 150 had attended physically. Medical professionals belonging to various fields including Physicians, Obstetricians, Surgeons, Pathologists and Radiologists attended the CME and took part in active scientific deliberations. Important topics of public health relevance in the field of Thyroidology and Women’s-health Endocrinology were discussed by experts who came from various institutions in India including CMC Ludhiana, St. John’s Bengaluru and Apollo Hospitals Chennai.

Experts from institutes in Mangaluru including faculty from FMMC, KMC Mangalore, KSHEMA and AJIMS gave lectures on different topics. Discussion of difficult cases by post graduates with experts was the highlight in the ‘Meet the professor session’. Students from various institutions participated enthusiastically in the Quiz competition and won prize money of Rs. 15,000/-, 10,000 and 5,000/- for the first, second and third places respectively.

The Director of Father Muller Institutions, Rev. Fr Richard Alloysius Coelho presided over the Inaugural function and blessed the CME. Dr. Ganesh H K, President of the Mangalore Endocrine & Diabetes Society welcomed the gathering. Dr. Latha Sharma, retired professor and Senior Gynecologist of Mangaluru was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the CME by lighting the traditional lamp. Dr. Antony Sylvan D Souza, the Dean of Father Muller Medical college felicitated the guests.

Dr. Vasanthi Shetty, retired professor and Senior Gynecologist of Mangaluru handed over the prize money to the winners of the quiz. Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College was the backbone in planning and organization of this academic event. We thank the administration of FMCI, Faculty and students from all institutions for their active contribution towards the success of this memorable academic event.