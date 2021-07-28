Spread the love



















Tibetan President thanks US for flagging China’s abuses



Dharamsala: The President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering, said on Tuesday that he is encouraged that concerns about the ongoing abuses in Tibet are being raised by the US, and hoped that China would put an end to 60 long years of repression in Tibet.

“I am encouraged that concerns about the ongoing abuses in Tibet were raised by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman with the Chinese Foreign Minister,” Tsering said in a tweet.

“I hope the Chinese leadership heeds the call and puts an end to 60 long years of repression and suffering of Tibetans in Tibet,” he added.

His response came after the US Deputy Secretary of State’s expression of concern.

Sherman had raised concerns about China’s violation of human rights in Tibet, East Turkestan and Hong Kong, during her visit to China on July 25-26, according to a press note issued by US government spokesperson Ned Price.

The concerns were raised during meetings with China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other senior officials of the Chinese government.

The note quoting Price said: “The Deputy Secretary raised concerns in private — as we have in public — about a range of PRC actions that run counter to our values and interests and those of our allies and partners, and that undermine the international rules-based order.

“In particular, she raised our concerns about human rights, including Beijing’s anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong; the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; abuses in Tibet; and the curtailing of media access and freedom of the press.

“She also spoke of our concerns about Beijing’s conduct in cyberspace; across the Taiwan Strait; and in the East and South China Seas.”

Like this: Like Loading...