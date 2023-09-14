Ticket scandal: K’taka BJP distances itself from arrested female Hindutva activist

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the BJP has distanced itself from Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, who has been arrested for allegedly duping an industrialist of Rs 5 crore after promising him a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacting to the development stated in Mangaluru on Thursday that there is no connection between the BJP and the arrest of Kundapura, a female Hindutva activist.

“There is no connection with the Chaitra Kundapura case. There should be a comprehensive investigation into the case. Whoever is involved, let them be punished. Not only the religious seer, whoever is involved, they should be arrested,” Bommai stated.

“We have considered the matter of receiving the money promised for the ticket to contest elections. It is very clear that there is no connection of this case with the BJP. Those who are guilty will take big names. Let the investigation begin and the truth come out,” Bommai stated.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara reacting to the development stated in Bengaluru on Thursday that, the allegation of Hindu activists being targeted and cases being lodged against them is not true.

“There is no connection with the arrest of Kundapura and the allegations of cases being lodged against Hindutva activists,” he said.

“I got information that she had received Rs 3.5 crores for promising a BJP ticket to contest the assembly elections and a complaint was lodged in this regard. An investigation has begun in the case. Her statement has been taken and an arrest has been made. If there is involvement of a religious seer, he will also be arrested. The BJP is making allegations. The police have not taken suo moto cognizance of the case. The arrest has been made on the basis of a complaint. She was delivering pro Hindu speeches but let’s not mix that with the present case,” Parameshwara stated.

Sources said that the saffron party is worried about its image following Kundapura’s statement about the involvement of big personalities in the case.

The Karnataka police have arrested Kundapura for allegedly cheating Govinda Babu Poojari, an industrialist, of Rs 5 crore promising him a BJP ticket to contest the recently held Assembly election.

The City Central Branch police arrested her on Tuesday night in Udupi following a complaint. The police had arrested six persons alleged to be her associates.

Abhinava Halasri of Hirehadagali Mutt in Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district is another accused in the case. Halasri has been absconding since the arrest of Kundapura and the police have launched a hunt for him.

Sources said that Halasri had links with many prominent leaders of the BJP and the RSS. The BJP had given tickets to 72 new faces in the last assembly elections in Karnataka.

