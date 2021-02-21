Spread the love



















Tiger kills 16-year-old boy in Kodagu district

Kodagu: A tiger attacked and killed a 16-year-old boy at Kumatoor in Kodagu district on Saturday night.

Paniyaravara Ayyappa was returning home after finishing work in a coffee estate. His body was found in the coffee estate belonging to Kotrangada Ashwath. The victim stayed in Kotrangada Bidappa with his father Paniyaravara Basappa.

Ayyappa had suffered injuries on his head. The fur of the tiger was found on the victim’s body.

Southern parts of Kodagu have recorded many cases of tiger menace in the last five months. Cattle and other domestic animals have been falling prey to the tiger.



