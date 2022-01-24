Tiger Shroff recalls romancing the mic with his first single ‘Unbelievable’



Mumbai: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recalled the first time he crooned the number “Unbelievable” on social media.

Tiger on Sunday posted an old video of him singing the track on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: “Trying to romance a mike for my first single #throwback #unbelievable”

On the work front, Tiger, who is known for his perfect dance moves and martial art skills, will be next seen in “Heropanti 2” and “Ganapath”.

“Heropanti 2” is the sequel of Tiger’s debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon.

As for “Heropanti 2”, the film, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is being helmed by choreographer actor Ahmed Khan and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

“Ganapath”, is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (“Queen”, 2014), which also stars Kriti and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors.

The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, has almost reached the finishing line in London after an extensive schedule.