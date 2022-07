Time, venue of new round of nuclear talks being finalised: Iranian negotiator



Tehran: Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has said that the time and venue of a new round of talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are being finalised, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“The negotiations in Doha took place within a pre-determined framework,” Bagheri Kani said on Sunday, adding that “the time and venue of next negotiations are being finalised in the exchanges” between Iran and the European Union (EU).

He did not specify whether the next round of talks will take place in the format of Iran and the P4+1 (Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany) or will be held indirectly between Iran and the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran and the US held indirect talks on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Qatari capital of Doha, with the mediation of EU coordinator Enrique Mora, to address their differences over the revival of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Doha talks did not bear results, but Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the talks as “positive”.

Iran signed the JCPOA with the world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The Iranian nuclear talks began in April 2021 in Vienna, but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.