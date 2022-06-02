Timely Intervention by Police Saves a life in Udupi

Udupi: Timely intervention by the town police has helped to save a person’s life in Udupi here on June 2.

The rescued person has been identified as Rohan Rajesh Jatthanna resident of LIC Colony Ajjarkad Udupi.

According to the police, Rohan was in severe depression because of family-related problems. He had booked a room in a private lodge in Udupi where he allegedly slit his wrist with a blade and informed his friend Adithya in Mangaluru. Aditya immediately alerted the Mangaluru Police Control room.

The Control Room passed the message to Udupi Police, where the Town Inspector Pramod Kumar and his team rushed to the spot and rescued Rohan. The Police have shifted Rohan to the hospital for treatment. It is learnt that Rohan is now out of danger.

Timely intervention by the police in saving a life has been commended by the public.