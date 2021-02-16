Spread the love



















Timely Treatment by KMC Hospital Mangalore Helps save Life of Patient after Fall from Tree

Mangalore: Taking care of your spine health is very important and even a normal fall from the tree could be very serious. KMC Hospital, Mangalore has successfully completed a complicated surgery of Mr. Arun (name changed) who came with a spinal injury. 40-year-old Mr. Arun fell off a tree which escalated into a life and death situation quickly.

When he had the fall, his body experienced a spinal injury because of which he was unable to move or turn around. He had multiple injuries with multiple vertebra fracture, pelvic fracture, and abdominal injury which started causing internal bleeding in the patient. When he reached the hospital, his BP was 80/50 and his heart rate was 130/min and he was almost in a state of shock due to excessive bleeding from the fractured bone.

Speaking about the same, Dr Ishwara Keerthi, Spine Surgeon at KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “After the fall, the patient started bleeding internally because of multiple bone fractures. Due to this internal bleeding, his BP and heart rate started showing significant abnormalities making the condition very serious. It was very important to get his BP and heart rate back to normal before performing the surgery. We only started spine fracture fixation (Posterior stabilization D12- L3) once his vitals are back to normal. The pelvic fracture was managed conservatively. He slowly started improving. After 2 months he started walking normally and was back to his regular work.”

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Anand Venugopal, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, ”When it comes to health, even the smallest of the problems can end up on a bad note. A normal fall

from the team would have cost the patient his life but timely assistance and measures taken by the emergency team and the doctors were able to save the patient before it became fatal. It is the duty of each and one of us to take care of our body and be safe in such unprecedented times.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 8 tertiary care, 7 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, today Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,200+ beds. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from across the globe. Manipal Hospitals is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified. Manipal Hospitals is also the most respected hospital company in India and the most patient recommended hospital in India by consumer survey.