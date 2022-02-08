Timetable for 2nd PUC exams released; see dates here



Bengaluru: The final timetable for the Pre University Course II (PUC II) examinations scheduled to be held between April 16 May 6, 2022, has been released.

On January 18, the department had issued a tentative timetable and sought objections from the parents.

Students and their parents can visit the department’s website for more details.

Time table:

April 16: Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths

April 18: Political Science and Statistics

April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

April 20: History and Physics

April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22: Logic and Business Studies

April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry

April 25: Economics

April 26: Hindi

April 28: Kannada

April 30: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science

May 2: Geography and Biology

May 4: English

May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science