TIMINGS CHANGED! All Shops in DK to OPEN from 7 am-2 pm & Not 6 am-2 pm effective 23 June

Mangaluru : Seems like total confusion on the timings during the relaxation of lockdown. What district-minister in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary said this morning that all shops will be open from 23 June until 5 July from 6 am till 2 pm, but Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has made slight changes to the earlier shopping hours, where now all shops starting 23 June will operate from 7 am till 2 pm, and not 6 am till 2 pm.

Karnataka principal secretary to revenue N Manjunatha Prasad stated earlier in an order that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6 am and 1 pm until July 5. Later District minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said chief minister B S Yediyurappa has agreed to allow all shops in Dakshina Kannada to open from 6 am till 2 pm, though the daily positivity rate of Covid-19 is still above 5% in the district. At present, shops selling essential goods, groceries and food are allowed to open between 7 am and 1 pm in the district. However, from Wednesday, 23 June all shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm, Poojari said.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who insisted us on reducing the positivity of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada. Meanwhile, to ensure people are not suffering more, the chief minister has agreed to relax the lockdown and accordingly, all shops will be allowed to open till 2 pm from Wednesday, Poojari said.

The chief minister has issued directions in this regard to the chief secretary, he said. “In this backdrop, I request people not to let their guards down as the district is still in a critical situation. Hence, do not come out of the houses unnecessarily and follow all guidelines related to Covid-19 by strictly adhering to covid appropriate behaviour. Similarly, avoid all types of gatherings. This unlock relaxation has been allowed only to help people who are in distress,” he said.

“Let us fight Covid-19 unitedly by not violating rules,” added Poojary this morning.

After a meeting held at DC’s office on Lockdown relaxation, DC Dr K V Rajendra has issued fresh guidelines, As per the DC’s order, a night curfew on weekdays from 7 pm to 7 am and a weekend curfew from Friday 7 pm to Monday 7 am will be in force till 5 am on July 5. Buses will be allowed to operate from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 2 pm with 50% capacity. But while commuting, passengers will not be allowed to stand inside the bus. Buses will be prohibited to operate during the weekend curfew.

As per DC’s order, all the shops (excluding air-conditioned shops, malls or complexes) are permitted to open from 7 am to 2 pm from June 23 to July 5. Children below 18 years are restricted from entering the shops. Parks will also be open from 5 am to 10 am and can be only used for walking and jogging purposes and not to conduct group activities. The entry of the public into religious places of worship is banned until further notice.

