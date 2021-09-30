Spread the love



















Tiny Breakage in Water Pipe Leaking Gallons of Water for over a Year at Kodialguthu Road, while you just enter the said road from Jail road. With a few residents bringing this issue to the notice of Team Mangalorean, we want to bring this issue for the kind consideration of Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Shridar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and other officials

Mangaluru: On the outset before going further into this report, Team Mangalorean want to extend heartfelt thanks to MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridhar and other officials who were responsible to rectify the broken water pipes leaking gallons of water on Falnir Road recently, a negligence by the workers of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, after the issue was highlighted in Mangalorean.com. The water crisis looms large over the City, as gallons/litres goes down the drain every day during transmission/distribution/illegal connections, and through water pipe breakage during construction work or rusty old pipes.. This has been a long-standing problem and water loss is beyond measurement. And no proper action has been taken to stop this problem, while water is lost in huge quantities.

BEFORE..

AFTER…

Workers Break Water Pipe due to Negligence-Precious Water Seen Lost in Gallons at Falnir

Mangaluru turns out to be one of the Smart City in India, when it comes to ches=cking water pilferage and leakage, our City is not even close to be considered as SMART? Apart from water leakage due to various reasons, it also happens as people are taking illegal connections by hoodwinking MCC Officials- and it’s a true fact. While Mangaluru City Corporation Officials bring awareness among the public to use water wisely with no wastage whatsoever, since water is precious. But on the other hand if you look at all the precious water that is seen wasted due to faulty and rusty pipes, or pipes broken by workers during development work etc- the engineers and other officials at Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC0 or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) turn a blind eye against it.

Broken water pipes due to MSCL workers carelessness on Falnir Road fixed by MCC, as per MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar

And here we have this water leakage due to a broken water pipe on Kodialguthu Road, and this problem has not been rectified by the concerned officials, even after nearby residents from Abhiman Mansion apartment and on Kodialguthu road have complained to MCC, since a year. While water is precious these days, losing water day and night through such carelessness and ignorance of the City Officials, is not a healthy sign. Yes, this leaking water pipe losing gallons and gallons of water 24X7 and 365 days is something that the civic body should take care of without further delay. But looking at the situation, it seems like no MCC officials nor the corporator has taken any action to fix this problem.

While MCC claims that it has to collect payment of water bills in crores – on the other hand MCC is losing gallons of water due to faulty leakages, like this one. While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes.

Apart from broken water pipes due to human negligence, Old water infrastructure has been a problem for MCC with old metal pipes rusting, loose bolts giving way, and clean water gushing onto the street or into drains, costing a fortune in revenue. So how much water does the city actually lose because of this? A LOT! The City’s creaking water system is leaking thousands of litres every day in regions currently facing usage restrictions as reservoirs run perilously low during hot weather. Many times MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer, but don’t bother to fix leaky or faulty pipes that leak out gallons of water.

Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further. And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to sprung into action, and fix this leaking water pipe for OVER A YEAR , so that not a single drop of precious water is lost- and make the nearby residents happy. Thank You!

