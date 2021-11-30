Tipper Crashes into Auto Stand at Mullikatte, Four Auto-Rickshaws Damaged

Kundapur: Four Auto Rickshaws were damaged after a tipper lost control and crashed in to the Auto stand on National Highway 66 near the Mullikatte Junction under Gangolli Police Station limits here on November 30.

The incident occurred when the Tipper coming from Kundapur, was taking a turn to Aloor road at the Mullikatte Junction. The driver of the Tipper lost control when he accidentally pushed on to the accelerator instead of applying brakes and crashed into the auto stand. In the accident four autos were damaged.

Everyday after lunch, Auto-drivers take rest in their auto’s, but today after having lunch, they all were relaxing in the bus stand which saved them.

Gangolli PSI Nanja Naik and his team visited the spot and investigation is on.