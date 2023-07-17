Tipper Drags Car for 1 km with Occupants Inside at Padubidri

Udupi: In a freak incident, the driver of a tipper drove the vehicle for about a kilometre dragging along a car that crashed and got stuck beneath the rear chassis of the lorry in the Padubidri police station limits of Udupi district on Monday, July 17

The car was on its way to Mangaluru and trailing the tipper which was on its way from Belman near Padubidri to Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru when the incident occurred near Kannagar.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, the occupants in the car sustained minor injuries in the incident, said the police.

The car was driven by Yasir Khan (33) a resident of Sagar, with passengers Gaffar Khan (65) and Shahin (60) from Sagar, Shivamogga district. The tipper driver Munishwar is from Bihar.

According to the tipper driver, he knew that a car had rammed into his vehicle in the rear but did not stop, fearing public outrage. He was not aware that the car was stuck under his vehicle and was being dragged.

Watch Video

The car driver said that he too was not aware of how the mishap occurred and the vehicle got stuck under the tipper.

As passers-by witnessed the strange event in which the car was being dragged dangerously, they attempted to stop the tipper which finally halted near the Hejmady toll plaza.

The Padubidri police have seized both vehicles and have registered a case.

