Tipplers Demand Govt for Free Liquor Guarantee ’90’ Morning & Evening

Udupi: The Government has announced five guarantees and is implementing them. At the same time, the additional excise duty on liquor is increased by 20% to meet the burden of the guarantees in the budget. The price of alcohol is increasing and the pockets of tipplers are getting empty. In this regard, the tipplers staged a unique protest in Udupi against the Government on July 11.

Tipplers raised slogans shouting, “If we drink alcohol, the Government will run. Then you increased the price of alcohol. Now ban alcohol, if not, give free ninety in the morning and ninety in the evening.” The protest was led by Udupi Zilla Nagarika Samithi convener Nithyananda Volakadu.

Speaking on the occasion, Nithyananda Volakadu said, “The Government has implemented free Guarantees. Therefore, the price of alcohol has increased. Alcohol lovers are filling the government treasury. Due to the increase in the price of alcohol, labourers are facing a helpless situation to consume alcohol. The Government should implement another scheme of giving free liquor to the working class.

