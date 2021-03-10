Spread the love



















Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM



New Delhi: BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in on Wednesday as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, a day after the resignation by Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to the new Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

“Congratulations to Tirath Singh Rawat on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident that under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes after the swearing in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the BJP Legislative Party took the call to appoint the new Chief Minister.

The outgoing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat made the announcement of his successor post the meeting.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, MPs Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi and Naresh Bansal and BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam were present at the meeting.

The meeting was called following the resignation by Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday following the direction by the BJP’s central leadership after three days of turmoil as several party MLAs expressed their unhappiness over the functioning of the former Chief Minister.