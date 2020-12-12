Spread the love



















Tirupati temple ‘Darshan’ resumes for old people, young children



Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resumed ‘Darshan’ for people above 65, children below 10 and pregnant women after a gap of eight months due to coronavirus, provided they follow all guidelines prescribed to check the pandemic.

“TTD decided to resume the Srivari Darshan for above category of devotees henceforth but within the framework of Covid-19 guidelines and all health safeguards prescribed by the authorities,” said a temple official.

The temple management suspended ‘Darshan’ (paying obeisance to the deity) on March 20 and when it was resumed in June as part of Unlock, these categories of devotees were excluded for health reasons.

However, the TTD kept receiving a large number of mails and appeals from devotees, including long pending requests for tonsuring, ear piercing, annaprasana (ceremonial feeding of infants) and shashtipurti (wedding jubilees such as golden, platinum and others).

Similar appeals and requests were also relayed by devotees during several dial-your-eo (executive officer) programmes in the last few months.

“Recognising and honouring the sentiments of devotees, TTD decided to resume the Srivari Darshan for the above category of devotees,” said the official.

However, the temple management has made it clear that the specified categories of devotees should use the existing channels for booking ‘Darshan’ of the deity at their own risk and cost.

“These devotees have to go for ‘Darshan’ in general queue lines only as no special queue line arrangements have been made for them,” he added.

Famous for its riches, Tirupati temple attracts millions of devotees.