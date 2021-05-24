Tit for Tat! Now Doctor Files Complaint against Supermarket for Leaking Video in Social Media

Spread the love



















Tit for Tat! Now Doctor B Srinivas Kakkilaya Files Complaint against Jimmy’s Supermarket in Kadri, Mangaluru for Leaking CCTV footage/Video on Social Media and causing him harm

Mangalorean: Recalling the incident where a famous senior physician B Srinivas Kakkilaya, who was booked by the cops after a complaint was lodged by the management of Jimmy’s Supermarket, Kadri, Mangaluru, for not wearing a mask while he was shopping at the mart, has now filed a police complaint in the Kadri east Police Station accusing the owner of the supermarket of selectively leaking CCTV footage/video in the social media and causing him harm and mental stress.

In his complaint filed at the police station, Dr Kakkilaya has accused the owner of Jimmy’s Supermarket of illegally and unlawfully circulating CCTV footage of the incident on social media which, according to the doctor, had led to defamation statements and articles against him. The audio conversation of a person named Pai with the managing partner of the supermarket had also gone viral in which the man (Pai) is heard instigating the supermarket managing partner to file a complaint. “Pai has defamed him and also his father, B V Kakkilaya, a freedom fighter and a popular communist party leader, and also two-time MLA from Mangaluru, who has sacrificed his life for the country,” the doctor said.

The doctor has also said that the audio clip indicates that the owner of the mart conspired with Pai, who is believed to be his (doctor’s) neighbour, to commit an act of threat, intimidation to his life and reputation. The doctor in his complaint has also mentioned that Pai has falsely made a claim during the conversation that he has caused anguish to his family.

