Tit-for-Tat! University College Issues Notice to Students Violating Dress Code

Mangaluru: Following the press meet held by a few Muslim girls students of University College at Mangaluru Press Club condemning the dress code rules enforced by ther college, and urging the college management to give them a suitable answer or a solution on waering of Hijab, in reply the College management headed by the principal Dr Anusuya Rai has issued notice to the Muslim girl students who had violated the dress code.

The College Principal in her notice states- “You have held a press conference in cooperation with outside forces. The prestige of the college is harmed because of your statements against the institution as well as the principal. In this regard why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. We seek an answer in regards to the notice within the next three days.



This is the first step taken by the college by issuing a notice to the Muslim girl students who violated the dress code by wearing hijab inside the classroom, including Ghousia. And if any such violations take place, the students will be suspended.