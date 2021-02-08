Spread the love



















Titans FC win Bosco Cup in Shirva

Udupi: The Titans FC emerged winners after defeating Gonzaga FC in a dawn to dusk 7-a-side football tournament held at the Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC), Shirva organized by BUS (Bosco Uth Shirva) in collaboration with Shirva Football Club (SFC). In all, sixteen teams from the Udupi-Mangalore region participated in the tournament.

The eventful day began with a prayer, followed by the inauguration of the tournament by Fr Leandro Gracious, Rector of DBYC Shirva.

The matches kicked off at 9:30 am with some energetic football on display.

In the finals, Titans FC dominated the proceedings with some crisp passing and good moves.

The Gonzaga FC received Rs 9000 and a trophy while the winner’s Titans FC walked away with a cash prize of Rs 13,000 and a glittering trophy. Nethan of Titans FC won the Best striker award, Sandy of Gonzaga FC won the best player of the tournament award and Glen Menezes of SFC won the best goalkeeper award.

Fr. Leandro Gracious was the Chief Guest. Senior players of SFC were also present for the prize distribution ceremony. Fr Kiran Nazareth – Administrator of DBYC and Animator of BUS group, delivered the vote of thanks.

The members of the BUS group worked hard in the days running up to the tournament. They planned and executed their tasks to a T, guided by their dynamic animator Fr Kiran Nazareth SDB and the Rector, Fr. Leandro SDB.

In the recent past, the ‘Bosco Cup’ has been attracting the youth making it a much sought after event