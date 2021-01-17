Spread the love



















Titular Feast of St Joseph Vaz Church- Mudipu held in Grandeur & Devotion

Mangaluru: The Titular Feast of St Joseph Vaz Church, Mudipu was held in grandeur and devotion on January 16, 2021. The solemn thanksgiving mass began at 10.30 am , presided over by Very Rev. Fr. Cyprian Pinto, Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Permannur and dean of St Joseph Vaz ( Mangalore South) deanery. Priests from the deanery and also guest priests concelebrated in the solemn Eucharistic celebration.



Fr Cyprian In his homily, we need to thank god for giving us St Joseph Vaz has patron, As this year in Mangalore diocese is dedicated to “St. Joseph”, Moreover, we need to learn from St. Joseph and St Joseph Vaz how to be patient, kind, loving and merciful towards others. Fr Benjamin Pinto, Parish Priest thanked the clergy, religious and the entire parish community for their goodwill and generosity. As Fr. Cyprian pinto celebrating 60th birthday Fr. Benjamin, Sr Jaquina Dias- vice president and secretary of parish pastoral parishad behalf of Mudipu parish wished him and thanked him.

Liturgy was conducted by the Parish Pastoral Parishad. The melodious choir under the guidance of Fr.Cyril, helped the congregation to pray. Fr. Cyril Lobo, Assistant Parish Priest, Naveen D’Souza, Vice President and Dr. Irene Veigas, Secretary were present. Parishioners, relatives and even guests participated actively in the liturgy.