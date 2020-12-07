Spread the love



















TKK to Hold Free Medical Check-up and Consultation Camp-2020 on December 11

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait in coordination with Badr Al Samaa Medical Centre is organizing yet another social charity event, Free Medical Check-up and Consultation Camp-2020 on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Badr Al Samaa Medical Centre, Farwaniya Kuwait with all precautions and MOH Covid-19 social distancing protocols being in place.

During this Coivid-19 Pandemic, TKK thought of organizing this free medical camp for the benefit of its members and people at large who are really in need of health checkup. This medical camp is based on prior registration only and provides free consultation with GP doctor. If necessary patients can have a consultation in all the departments of General Medicine, Internal Medicine, Dental, Gynecology, Orthopedic, ENT, Ophthalmology (EYE) and Pediatrics. It also includes free testing of Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, SGPT (Liver Screening) and Creatinine (Kidney Screening) preferably on 6 to 8 hours fasting. There will also be a special 50% discount on further LAB/RADIOLOGY services when claimed within 7 days.

For more details kindly refer the attached flyer, you can also contact on following numbers for early registration and avail the free health benefits.

97731855 / 55941955/ 66922964 /97216299