TN BJP alleges school’s conversion bid behind suicide of 17-year-old girl



Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president and former IPS officer, K. Annamalai has demanded a detailed and impartial probe into the suicide of a 17-year-old student of the plus two course in a Christian missionary school at Thirukattupalli.

The girl had consumed poison on January 9 and the Thirukattupalli police got the information from her parents on January 15 and registered a case. The girl gave a dying declaration at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital on January 19 against the hostel warden of the school.

The police registered a criminal case against the warden under IPC section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) and sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) and 82(1) (indulging in corporal punishment with the aim of disciplining a child) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

The hostel warden was arrested following the dying declaration of the girl and remanded in judicial custody.

The police FIR said that the girl was staying at the hostel and was forced by the warden to do domestic chores and she allegedly took her life as she was unable to bear the pressure by the warden.

The BJP Tamil Nadu leadership however said that the girl committed suicide following pressure to convert by the school management and the dying statement of the girl is an indicator of this. K. Annamalai told mediapersons that the Tamil Nadu government must enact the anti-conversion law. He demanded an end to forced conversions in the state.

Meanwhile Thanjavur District Superintendent of police, G. Ravali Priya warned of action against those who spread fake news about the death of the student and said that provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act would be invoked against the perpetrators.

She also warned against circulating the photos of the 17-year-old student as well as her dying statement and said that action would be taken against them.

The Hindu Munnani has also demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged conversion-related suicide of the girl and called upon the government to enact the anti-conversion law at the earliest.