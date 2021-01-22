Spread the love



















TN cancels cultural performances by students on Republic Day



ArrayChennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the cancellation of cultural performances by students of schools and colleges during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the government said that under the prevailing unusual circumstances due to coronavirus infections, the cultural programmes slated to be presented by students would be avoided.

The government also said that the District Collectors have been advised to send their officials to the residences of freedom fighters and honour them in order to avoid risks of coronavirus infection in view of their old age.

The state also requested the people to enjoy the Republic Day parade and other celebrations on television instead of visiting the venues across the state where such functions will be held.