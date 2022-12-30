TN CB-CID sends notices to online gaming companies

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID has sent notices to at least 10 online gaming companies and sought reports from them in connection with the death of 17 people who ended their lives after losing their money.



According to the CB-CID officials, at least 17 people committed suicide between January and August 2022.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) has taken up the matter with the CB-CID and directed them to conduct a detailed probe into the suicide death of so many people and the charges that the representatives of these online gaming companies have harassed them.

Sources in the CB-CID told IANS that notices have been served to companies and directed the officials to appear in person before the investigating officers and to explain in detail the modus operandi of their operations.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Bill 2022 was passed on October 19, but the bill is yet to get clearance from the Tamil Nadu Governor. The political parties and social workers of Tamil Nadu have been urging the Governor to give his assent to the bill and make it a law so that online games could be banned in the state.

The representatives of the E-Gaming federation had met the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on December 5 and briefed him about their views on the proposed legislation.