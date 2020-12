Spread the love



















TN CM inaugurates mini clinic scheme



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday launched the AIADMK’s Amma Mini Clinic scheme as he inaugurated 630 of the planned 2,000 clinics in the state.

The clinics will be manned by a doctor, a nurse and an assistant and will be open for four hours in the morning and in the evening.

Palaniswami had earlier said the government plans to open about five to six clincs in each Assembly constituency.