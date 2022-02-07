TN Governor pays floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Vivekanda Illam here to mark the 125th anniversary of the return of Swamiji from Chicago after his historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions.

The Raj Bhavan in a statement said that the Governor paid a visit to the Vivekananda Illam and saw the childhood exhibits and images in different phases of the life of Swamiji. The Governor also meditated at the meditating room where Swami Vivekananda stayed for nine days after he returned from Chicago.

The Governor in a statement said that the most befitting tribute to Swamiji will be to build an India of his dream, socially cohesive and Atmanirbhar.

Swami Goutamanandaji Maharaj, Vice President of Sri Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice K. Chandru and K.N. Ramaswamy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan were also present on the occasion.