TN health department commences counselling for NEET aspirants, parents



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has commenced counselling for students who have appeared for NEET along with their parents.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a helpline that will provide counselling to the students and parents to make them mentally strong.

It may be noted that after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) in 2021, some students committed suicide, which has led to the state government operating a helpline number for the students and their parents who appeared for NEET 2022 on Sunday.

The counsellors will speak to the students and parents over phone to lend assistance on health department’s helpline No. 104.

The Tamil Nadu government was vehemently opposed to NEET and a bill was passed in the state Assembly to do away with the all-India entrance examination and instead select candidates on the basis of the marks scored in the Plus II examination.

The DMK had in its election manifesto announced that it would scrap NEET if it was voted to power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Tamil Nadu Governor not forwarding the bill to the President of India for further action had been a major political slugfest between the state government and Governor R.N. Ravi.

Subramanian told IANS, “Students have appeared for NEET and we are providing counselling to them and their parents to make them mentally strong. The students and parents can call the helpline No. 104 to talk to professional counsellors who would be of assistance to them.”

The minister said that in 2021 also, the health department had provided counselling to students and the feedback was that it gave major mental support to the students who had appeared for the NEET.