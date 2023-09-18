TN police begins probe into attack on Christian family holding prayers



Chennai: The Chenniamalai police in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district have commenced a probe into an attack allegedly by a group of right extremists on a Christian family in their village.

According to police, the attack came when the family was holding prayers at their home.

Samuel (33), his wife Jennifer, their three-year-old son, his father Arujunan, mother Rathinam, and younger sister Behula sufferred injuries after a group of people allegedly belonging to a right extreme group assaulted them.

Earlier, the local villagers, including neighbours, had complained against Samuel and his family for conducting prayers loudly.

Police sources told IANS that the family tried to record the assault, but the gang broke the phone.

M.K. Sarvanan, Inspector of Police, Chenniamalai police station told media persons that the police reached the spot immediately on getting information but by then the gang had dispersed.

He said that the police is on an investigation and will bring the culprits before the law.

Sources in the neighbourhood of Samuel told IANS that many people were of the belief that he was engaged in religious propaganda and conversion and that the assault may be due to this.

