TN Police crackdown on perpetrators of caste-based violence in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli district police have commenced crackdown on people who were responsible for the recent caste-related violence in the district in which two persons lost their lives.



Chennai: Tirunelveli district police have commenced crackdown on people who were responsible for the recent caste-related violence in the district in which two persons lost their lives.

The police have arrested two accused in this case related to the social media postings, and said that the social media posts have become a trigger for the caste flare-up. Jothimani (22) and Maharajan (20) have been booked in the case.

Police said that the two had posted inflammatory content in WhatsApp and other social media handles trying to incite caste-related feelings in other members of the community. It may be noted that Tirunelvei is reeling under two back-to-back murders of the members of an intermediary caste by people belonging to the members of another intermediary caste.

A heavy police posse led by IG south zone was camping in the area, and the police even conducted route march. South Tamil Nadu is an area where people are divided in castes and even a minor spark can lead to a major caste related flare up.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Police, who is leading a contingent of the police officers in Tirunelveli, told IANS that the situation was normal at present but could any time take a different route. He said that undercurrents were prevalent in the area and that could turn into a major caste frenzy.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendrababu had in 2021 conducted a high-level meeting of police officers after three killings took place in Madurai and adjoining areas in 2021.