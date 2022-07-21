TN power utility opposes proposed changes in calculating transmission charges



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco), which is the state’s power utility company’ has opposed the proposed changes in calculating transmission charges when power is imported to the state through inter-state transmission grids.

It is to be noted that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has recently brought certain regulations in calculating the transmission charges while power is being imported through inter-transmission grids.

According to the new regulations brought in by the CERC, the transmission charges will be calculated based on the drawals of each state, which is known as the General Network Assess (GNA) quantum. The present method, according to the earlier CERC regulations is sharing transmission charges by the Southern states by taking into consideration the present long-term and medium-term power arrangement quantum.

In a recent meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) that comes under the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Tangedco has stated that the methodology of computation of GNA was not acceptable. The Tamil Nadu power utility also informed that this was against the present and existing contracts.

Tangedco also opposed the removal of a clause in the Draft Central Electricity Regulatory Commission that provides exemption of power drawal from the generation stations connected with the Interstate transmission grid. Tangedco said that removal of the clause would impact the transmission charges and lead to the loss for Tamil Nadu.

The drawal quantum of Tamil Nadu as per the transmission billing charges for July 2022 was 8187 MW.