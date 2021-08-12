Spread the love



















TN to celebrate birth anniv of Rajendra Chola-I as govt event



Chennai: The Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department under the Tamil Nadu government announced on Wednesday that it will celebrate the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola-I, one of the greatest emperors of the Chola dynasty, as a government event.

The birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola-I is celebrated in the Tamil month of ‘Aadi’, but as the day is already over, the department has decided to celebrate the anniversary from next year onwards in grnad style.

Rajendra Chola is considered by Tamil historians and students of history as a great warrior and his exercises in the sea were unparalleled.

He was also one of the foremost Chola kings who was instrumental in building temples. According to Tamil historians, he had also established maritime trade with present-day Southeast Asia.

Historian and Chairman of Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Council, R. Komagan, told IANS, “The decision of the Tamil Nadu government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola-I is highly appreciated. It will also develop tourism in the Ariyalur area. We also urge the government to include the naval supremacy and maritime trade of Rajendra Chola-I in the history textbooks of schools in the state.”

He said the birth anniversary celebrations of Rajendra Chola-I were restricted among a few history enthusiasts and students, while that of his father, Raja Raja Chola, was celebrated as a government event for decades in Thanjavur.

