TN urban local polls: 1,139 vulnerable booths in Chennai



Chennai: With urban local body polls to be held on February 19, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has identified 1,139 booths in Chennai corporation as vulnerable.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi who is also the District Election Officer (DE0), in a statement on Sunday, said that as per the TNSEC directives 334 of these booths will have micro observers.

The remaining booths will be provided with live streaming facilities and live feed from these booths will be monitored at the city corporations control room.

The DEO also said that all the 5,794 polling booths under the City Corporation will be equipped with CCTV cameras.

The District Election Officer also said that the candidate setting in the ballot units at 22 distribution centres and sealing was over. The Corporation staff will be distributing booth slips within the next three days, according to the statement. Around 5,000 corporation staff have been deployed for the purpose.

Gagan Sing Bedi also said that 44 FIRs were registered for conducting meetings and using loudspeakers without permission.