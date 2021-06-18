Spread the love



















TN YouTuber Manickam booked for abusive content, arrested



Chennai: Popular YouTuber Madhan Manickam, who was booked by the Tamil Nadu police for uploading abusive content, was arrested from Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

The YouTuber was brought to Chennai by road after the arrest in Dharmapuri. He will be produced before a magistrate court, according to Chennai city police.

Madhan Manickam’s wife Kruthika was arrested by the Chennai police on Wednesday for the same crime — violation of IT rules of uploading abusive content.

She was remanded to judicial custody along with her baby.

Kruthikia was the admin of the YouTube channel of Madhan and was uploading abusive content in violation of the IT Act. Police sources said that the couple had resorted to such a tactic to increase the visibility of the YouTube channel they owned.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu police have registered a case under sections of the IPC, Information Technology(IT) Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act, 1986. Police received more than 100 complaints against Madhan for using abusive content on their YouTube Channel.

Madhan was uploading abusive content in three YouTube channels which he owned, “Toxic Madan 18+”, “Pubg Madan Girl Fan”, and “Richie” Gaming.

The channels had more than 8 lakh subscribers. Cyber Crime Wing officers told IANS that several juveniles, including school-going children were his fans and watched the content.

