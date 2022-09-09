To Cut or Not to Cut 15 Trees for Road Widening -Decision with Stakeholders Today

To Cut or Not to Cut 15 Trees for Road Widening between Nandigudda Koti Chennaya Circle & Marnamikatta Road a Mangaluru Smart City Project-Decision to be taken Today after a meeting of stakeholders.



Mangaluru: When people want development/widening of city streets, but with a few people raising their objections when trees have to be cut to make way for the project, it has been a hercule task for the concerned authorities and departments in moving forward with the project.

And one such road widening project which is a Mangaluru Smart City project, where nearly 15 trees have to be axed on a 1km stretch between Nandigudda (Koti Chennaya Circle) and Marnamikatte road in the City. This project is undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), but with the environmental activists raising their concern, the forest department has called a meeting of stakeholders on Friday, 9 September 2022.

Locals have been demanding the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and the forest department to save the trees from being axed. They have asked the MCC to consider the development of a parallel road instead and make it a one-way if the road stretch had to be widened.

Mangaluru Range Forest Officer Prashanth Pai speaking to the media said “Road development works have begun from one end. However, the trees have not yet been cleared. It has been almost six months since we received a letter regarding the road development works. Since officials remained absent from the previous meeting, the issue could not be resolved.”

But even though three meetings have been held in this regard, there have been no results. Green activists had turned up on all the three occasions, but officials from MSCL skipped the meeting. The greens have been demanding that since there is a parallel road (adjacent to Nandigudda Crematorium) , the road may be converted into a one-way and trees may be saved.

They have also requested for translocation of trees and demanded the officials show them the development plan so that they can discuss how development can take place by protecting the trees. It is learnt that Smart City officials are expecting the forest department to resolve the issue. This is probably one of the few green stretches left in the city.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, MSCL General Manager (Technical) Er Arun Prabha said, “The issue has been a ‘critical’ one, but I am confident of successfully resolving it through consultations with all the stakeholders”. Mayor Premanand Shetty has directed MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar to look into the issue. “We’ll see if we can make the road one-way and save the trees. A bicycle track will also be developed near the ground,” said the Mayor.

