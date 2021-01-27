Spread the love



















‘To do Good, Let us Cross the Boundaries of Religion, Country and Communities’, – Bishop Gerald Lobo

Karkala: “Whatever good we do to the poor will be returned to us by God in a hundredfold. Hence, we should not miss an opportunity to do good for our brothers and sisters. Numerous people of this world look forward to us for help and succour”, said Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo referring to the Encyclical of Pope Francis while delivering his homily during the solemn feast mass at St. Lawrence Basilica Attur-Karkala on Wednesday, 27 January 2021.

On the tenth day of the annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica on Wednesday, festive masses were conducted in the presence of devotees. Devotees had a glimpse of the holy relic of St. Lawrence and prayed for various favours. There were also special prayers for the sick and elderly.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo concelebrated the solemn feast mass. Fr George D’Souza-Rector of St. Lawrence Basilica, Fr Roy Melwyl Lobo-Assistant Parish Priest of St. Lawrence Basilica as well as other priests, participated in the solemn festive mass. Other masses were offered by Fr Walter D’Souza of Alangar Church, Fr Charles Menezes of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, Fr Valerian Mendonca-Parish Priest of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur and the only Kannada Mass was offered by Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza (OFM Cap) of Bijai, Mangalore.

Thursday, 28 January being the eleventh and the last day of the annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica, the solemn feast mass at 10 am will be concelebrated by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore. There will be masses at 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm.



