To enhance safety & track location DIAL installs devices in Delhi airport vehicles



New Delhi: With a view to enhance safety and track locations of vehicles, Delhi International Airport has installed the first-of-its-kind IoT (Internet of Things) devices in its vehicles used at the Airport.

Around 1,000 diesel and petrol-operated vehicles are being used in the vicinity of the Delhi Airport. These vehicles include two-wheelers (motorcycles), light motor vehicles (LMVs), heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), and tractors.

DIAL is installing IoT devices in a phased manner in all its vehicles. By the end of August, all the vehicles of DIAL would be fitted with IoT devices.

DIAL on Wednesday said that since the installation of the IoT devices in these vehicles, DIAL has witnessed enhanced safety standards on the airside and landside. The IoT devices send alerts to authorities concerned whenever there is any violation of safety rules, like driving above the permitted speed limits and driving in or out of designated areas on the airside.

These devices have helped DIAL in saving around 23 per cent fuel in the utility vehicles used by Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), airside operations, security and project and engineering (P&E) teams. Similarly, around 9 per cent of fuel was saved after IoT devices were installed in tractors, it said.

Besides, the IoT devices save all data related to the movement of a vehicle, like time, distance, fuel in the vehicle, if the vehicle is idle or moving, etc. Any unauthorised use of vehicles like running the air conditioning while the vehicle is standing, taking a vehicle out of the permitted area, etc., could be monitored easily with the help of these devices. In this way DIAL managed to save on fuel and check emissions also.

Moreover, the move will help DIAL in cutting down approximately 8,82,200 kilograms of carbon emissions per year. In five years, these IoT device-fitted vehicles would help DIAL in reducing approximately 44,10,922 kilograms of carbon emissions.

