To Facilitate Concreting of New RoB, Level Crossing at Pachanady Closed for a Month Effective 10 Oct

Spread the love



















To Facilitate Concreting of New Railway Over Bridge (RoB), Level Crossing at Pachanady Closed for a Month Effective 10 Oct

Mangaluru: Starting tomorrow, 10 October until one month the level crossing at Pachanady will remain closed to facilitate the concreting of approach roads to the new Road over Bridge (ROB) being constructed by the Southern Railway. As part of the final leg of the RoB construction, the work for re-grading and concreting of approach roads at both Bondel and Vamanjoor sides of the project is scheduled to be taken up between October 10 and November 10. Once the work is complete, motorists will be free from waiting at the cross level, where the level crossing closure takes place at least 50 times in 24 hours.

The vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes. Accordingly, light four-wheelers can take the alternative route via PWD Bund Road originating from Pachanady. Heavy vehicles like buses and trucks may ply through Kulshekar to reach Vamanjoor from Bondel. The new RoB will ensure hassle-free access from Bondel and Vamanjoor. The 27.95 m long and 12 m wide RoB is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore utilising funds from the track-doubling project. The old RoB was only 9.25 m long and 6 m wide. The work on approach roads — 150 m on Bondel side and 100 m on Vamanjoor side — are being executed as part of the project, stated a release.

Sources reveal that in 2017, the construction wing of Southern Railway had dismantled the 6-metre-wide and 9.25-metre-long old RoB to facilitate line doubling between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur. A temporary level-crossing had been provided about 300 metres to the south of the old RoB. Construction of the new RoB with a width of 12 metres and length of 27.95 metres at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore was delayed, which irked motorists who had to endure long periods of waiting at the level-crossing as the Mangaluru-Mumbai line is one of the busiest routes. Local MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and other elected representatives had urged the SR to complete the project at the earliest.

Southern Railway has now undertaken work on approach roads at both ends of the RoB to match the existing concrete Bondel-Vamanjoor Road. While 150 metres of concrete road would be provided on Bondel-side, 100 metres of concrete road would be provided on Vamanjoor side, according to SR. To facilitate construction of the approach roads, SR has to close the approach roads towards the make-shift level crossing too. Consequently, it has obtained permission from the Dakshina Kannada district administration to close the stretch of the Bondel-Vamanjoor Road near the RoB from October 10 to November 10.

Like this: Like Loading...