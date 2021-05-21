Spread the love



















To Get Free 5 kg of Rice or Wheat People have to Stand for Hours in the Queue

Mangaluru : Go around the City, you will see a large number of ration card holders standing in the queue in front of the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet/Ration shops in various parts of Mangaluru to collect the month’s quota of food grains. The PDS outlets will remain open only from 6 am to 9 am because of the lockdown timing. The ration card holders can furnish their ration card if they are stopped by the police after 9 am, when they return home, and this arrangement with the police was made by MLA Vedavyas Kamath. They need not panic as they will be supplied with the food grains till the end of May month.

Each PDS outlet has 1,000 to 1,500 cardholders. Arrangements have been made to supply food grains to 150 to 200 people daily. The Corporator in each ward with a group of volunteers will issue slips for around 200 ration card holders daily to collect the food grains. While standing in a queue, people should adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, but that’s not happening. People are seen without face masks and no social distancing whatsoever.

Saroja, who was standing in a queue in front of the ration shop, right across from the Pandeshwar police station said, “Instead of waiting for generating OTP to distribute food grains it is better to do away with the OTP system for the time being to help the people. Waiting for OTP delays the entire process. As a result, many do not even get food grains and have to return empty-handed and come back again the following day.” Chethan, another card holder said “with restricted hours due to lockdown, all those who arrive late fail to get the food grains.”

The Central government had recently said that ration card holders, covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), will get 5 kg of rice or wheat free of cost for two months starting May. This will be in addition to their regular quota of subsidized food grains supplied to them. The additional quantity of food grains will be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), a scheme launched in March last year to ensure food security for the poor during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and was later discontinued in December.

People, especially seniors, are finding it hard to stand in the line for hours in front of the ration shops, and many times have to return empty handed if they don’t get a chance to get the food grains by 9 am. The queues have been getting longer and longer day by day as many people are availing the free food grains, like rice or wheat, since 4 May when the district administration restricted sale of essential items between 6 am and 9 am. As the server of the Food and Civil Supplies Department opens at 7 am , it only leaves about 2 hours for people to get ration and return home by 10 am, after the store closes at 9 am.

The police have barred the use of vehicles after 10 am. Another resident from Jeppu standing in the queue said, “There were over 100 people ahead of me in the line, and since the network was slow , it took about five minutes to take bio-metric fingerprints and issue ration. Also ration shops do not display details about rice and wheat given to APL, BPL and Antodaya ration card holders. “. Even though MLA Vedavyas Kamath had requested DC Dr Rajendra Kumar to extend the ration buying time until 12 noon, until now it has not materialized.

As per Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies in Mangaluru Ramya C R, the ration will be open until the end of May month, so there is still time for people to get their ration with no panic.”Ration Shops have been asked to issue coupons to around 150 people per day and issue them ration. If there are more people standing in the queue even past 9 am, shops have been asked to issue ration to all of them and not send back anyone empty handed. Card holders have been asked to buy their food grains at ration shops closer to their homes, as it will be easy for them to carry material back home. For the month of May the district has received 5825 tonnes of rice under the National Food Security Act, along with 501 tonnes of wheat.” said Ramya to the media.

One of the ration shops in Mannagudda in the City, seeing the pity of the seniors standing in the queue for hours, has provided chairs for them to sit till they receive their food grains. Hope other ration shops will follow suit so that people don’t have to stand for hours in the long queues.

People can call helplines in Mangaluru City at 0824-2412033; Bantwal- 08255-232125; Puttur-08251-231349; Belthangady-08256-232383; and Sullia-08257-231330 for any assistance

