To Journos with Love on Raksha Bandhan! ‘Saanidhya’ Special Kids Spread the message by Tying Rakhi

Differently-Abled Folks Of Saanidhya- Residential School And Training Centre For The Differently Abled-Shakthinagar, Mangaluru Spreading The Message Of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ In City Visited Mangaluru Press Club

Mangaluru: “I am tying a Rakhi on you, like the one on mighty demon king Bali. Be firm, O Rakhi, do not falter” “May all be happy, May all be free from ills, May all behold only the good, May none be in distress.” Family in Indian culture and history has always been of great priority and significance. Festivals that highlight this auspicious bond are celebrated throughout the year. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan which is celebrated on Poornima or full moon of the month of Shraavana in the Hindu calendar. It celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister and has proven to not limit itself to blood siblings, but cousins trusted neighbours and friends also. On this day, the sister ties a band around her brother’s wrist and in return, her brother presents her with a gift and the promise of protection.

In history, the significance of rakhi has been brought about as well. When Rani Karnavati’s empire was under threat from Bahadur Shah of Gujarat, the queen sent a rakhi to the Mughal Emperor Humayun to aid her in her time of need. Although Humayun was too late to save the Queen from her ultimate death, he succeeded in slaying Bahadur Shah. He restored the kingdom to Karnavati’s son, Vikramjit Singh. During the Partition of Bengal in 1905, Hindus and Muslims tied yellow rakhis on each others’ wrists to show their undying unity.

By showing their affection for one another in a traditional manner, the ceremony of Raksha Bandhan has strengthened the bond between brothers and sisters across the country. The tradition of Raksha Bandhan is age-old- and for that matter, the children of ‘Saanidhya- Residential School and Training Centre for the Differently-abled-Mangalore, every year go around the City to various City administration and government offices, and tie rakhis to the person-in-charge and also other officials in the office.

Today, a dozen students along with a bevy of teachers of ‘Saanidhya’ made a visit to Mangaluru Press Club-Urwa, Mangaluru City Corporation, and tied Rakhis to the journos present. Rituals like Rakhi, there is no doubt, help ease out various societal strains, induce fellow feeling, open up channels of expression, give us an opportunity to rework our role as human beings and, most importantly, bring joy in our mundane lives have always been the idea of an ideal Hindu society.

Raksha Bandhan symbolizes all aspects of protection of the good from evil forces. Thus the Raksha Bandhan symbolizes all aspects of protection of the good from evil forces. The ritual is where sisters tie the sacred Rakhi string on their brothers’ right wrists, or boys tie Rakhi on girls or vice versa and pray for their long life – And that was exactly done when Rakhis were tied to the media people at the Press Club, including Yours Truly, who was wished good health and long life. My sincere thanks to the student girl from Saanidhya School who tied the Rakhi on me and wished me a long life –

“Yena baddho Balee raajaa daanavendro mahaabalah tena twaam anubadhnaami rakshe maa chala ma chala” (“I am tying a Rakhi on you, like the one on mighty demon king Bali. Be firm, O Rakhi, do not falter.”)

