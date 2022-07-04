To Keep Track of Illegal Immigrants in DK Police Undertake Verification Process

Mangaluru: An interaction with Police Officers, Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors was held on 28 June 2022 at Police Commissioner’s Meeting Hall, where Home minister Araga Jnanendra had directed the Dakshina Kannada (DK) district police and the Mangaluru city police, to conduct station-level surveys of foreign nationals, who have overstayed their visas, and foreigners who have intruded, and are staying in the district without any valid documents. And those found without valid documents should be arrested and a survey report should be submitted at the earliest”.

The minister had also said, “There is a mechanism by which the State Police keep track of the movement of foreign nationals. We are strengthening this mechanism. I urge the police to find all foreign nationals in this sensitive coastal district at the earliest and take action against illegal occupants. Even though it may take some time, complete the survey at the earliest. Recently in Bengaluru, illegal foreigners were arrested and sent to the detention centre. We also found out that many of them had obtained ration cards and voters’ identity cards illegally”.

Based on the direction of the Home Minister, the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate under the able leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar held a verification process in order to track down illegal immigrants who have been employed at various businesses, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, construction, landscaping, nurseries, among others, which was held at Rosario Hall on Monday 4 July 2022. Nearly 700 persons were scrutinized by the police during the process.

For a week, the police have conducted a drive to get hold of these persons, to verify their status. And, today (Monday-4 July), the final verification of suspicious individuals or individuals who had not produced the required details/documents were called or brought to Rosario Hall, for thorough final verification, although it is not necessary that all are illegal immigrants. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar briefing the media said, “As per the direction of Home Minister after his interaction with police officers where he insisted that police should keep a track on illegal immigrants, and therefore this verification process was held. There are thousands of labourers who come to Mangaluru/DK in search of jobs and get hired at various private companies, construction sites, hotels, restaurants, factories, and fish docks, among others.

“Since one week the police have launched a drive in all police stations to check on suspicious workers, by obtaining their personal details. The final verification of documents of nearly 600 persons was held today at Rosario Hall, where police checked their Aadhar cards, phone numbers, voter ID, track their mobiles/calls made, bank transaction details, pictures on mobile phones and also whether they are associated with Bangladeshis. Here in the district, labourers from Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, also other Northern states are employed. Until now, we have identified 4,000 labourers out of which 518 could not produce sufficient documents and they were subject to final verification to establish their existence,” added the Police commissioner.