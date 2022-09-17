To Mark IOD Volunteers of NCC & NSS of Local Colleges Cleaned Panambur Beach area

To Mark International Ocean Day, and in India which is marked with a theme named ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea” Volunteers of NCC & NSS from Various Colleges of Mangaluru/DK Cleaned Panambur Beach area on Saturday, 17 September 2022.

Mangaluru: With an aim to keep the beach clean and safe for tourists, the government of India had organized a beach cleanliness drive on 17 September 2022 across India, in which Mangaluru also actively took part. The program has been titled ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea program’ and commenced this morning, 17 September at the Panambur Beach, on International Coastal Clean Up Day. The drive was organised in association with the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Tourism Government of Karnataka.

Mangaluru being a coastal area and a tourist City famous for Sun, Sand and Sea, it is important to keep the beaches clean and safe for the tourists. To achieve the objective and create more awareness about Clean Coast and Safe Sea the program was organised at Panambur Beach, where hundreds of NSS and NCC volunteers from St Aloysius College, ALVA’s College, Roshni Nilaya, among others took part in the massive clean Up drive, and collected tonnes of garbage.

Here in Mangaluru, MP Nalin Kateel flagged off the drive along with Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Deputy Inspector General of Coast Guards, Karnataka, S.B. Venkatesh. and MP also joined the youth in picking waste on Panambur beach.

A large number of people joined hands to clean the beach. National Cadet Corp (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from different colleges in Mangaluru were among several students who took part in the cleaning drive at Panambur beach. The Indian Coast Guard, State Disaster Response Force and personnel from various departments were also involved in the drive.

Apart from Panambur Beach, Green Activist Jeeth Milan Roach also led a team of volunteers who cleaned beaches in Bengre. Different sets of volunteers turned up at Meenakaliya, Tannirbhavi, Sasihithlu and Talapady beaches.

St ALOYSIUS COLLEGE Joins in the “CLEAN COAST, SAFE SEA – CAMPAIGN on 11 September

Prior to today’s Beach Clean Up drive, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru had organized ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea – Campaign’ in association with Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India, Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Bengaluru and Pilikula Regional Science Centre, Mangaluru at Panambur Beach on 11 September 2022 in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard Mangaluru.

Volunteers from NCC, NSS, Centre for Social Concern, Youth Red Cross, Rowers and Rangers, Human Rights Association and Eco Warriors of the College had participated in cleaning the Sea Coast. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of St Aloysius College along with Coast Commandant N R Singh started the clean drive after flag off. F

Officers from Indian Coast Guard, Fr Cyril D’Mello SJ. Secretary and Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, Dr Chandra Shekhara Shetty, Convener of the program, NCC Officers and NSS Coordinators, Faculty members Alwyn Dsouza, Reji P. John, Dr Kumar K, Dr Shilpa T H and 250 student volunteers participated in the activity.

