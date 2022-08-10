To Mark the Amrut Mahotsav District Congress organized a PADAYATRA on 10 August

To Mark the Amrut Mahotsav (75th Year of Independence Day Celebrations) District Congress organized a PADAYATRA, which commenced from Jawaharlal Statue in Pandeshwar in front of Nexus Fiza Mall on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 at 10 am



Mangaluru: In response to a call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to conduct Padayatra in each district to mark the 75th year of the country’s independence, the Dakshina District Congress Committee organised ‘PADAYATRA’ which commenced from Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue in Pandeshwar in front of Nexus Fiza Mall and culminated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Lalbagh, in front of Mangaluru City Corporation building, where Congress leaders garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, and spoke on India’s freedom, where Congress leaders had fought for India’s Independence from the hands of the British.

Following the garlanding of Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue, former MLA J R Lobo who had taken the initiative of holding the Padayatra spoke about India’s Independence where Congress leaders had played a vital role in getting freedom from the Britishers. We have gained this independence because of the sacrifice and contribution of our forefathers. The independence that we earned should be safeguarded always. To achieve India’s independence, the ‘Quit India’ call was given in the Congress Bombay Session under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. A ‘Do-or-Die’ battle was started to out the Britishers, and leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Dr Rajendra Prasad, etc led from the front”.

“After Independence it was the Congress Governments which established IIT (1950), AIIMS (1956), DRDO (1958),IIM (1961),BHEL (1964), ISRO (1869), besides starting rocket launchers in 1963 and conducting nuclear test in 1974 under the visionary Prime Ministership of Nehru and Indira Gandhi. During the period of Congress, the Green Revolution and White Revolution were started to make the country self- reliant in agriculture and dairy products.” added J R Lobo.

Chief guest for the occasion, Dr Udaya Kumar Irvathur, the former principal of University College, Mangaluru and a writer/poet said, “I don’t belong to any political party, but when Congress committee invited me to be the chief guest and speak on India’s Independence I readily agreed. We should always remember the sacrifice of our forefathers, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. It is our duty to preserve the independence of the country for future generations. People born after independence must feel proud as they are fortunate to be born in an independent India. Therefore they must acknowledge the sacrifice of our freedom fighters”.

.”After independence, we got our own constitution and are able to enjoy our fundamental rights. We should all be proud to be Indian, and we should admire our fortune to have been born in the land of Independent India. We should not forget the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Sekhar Azad, and millions of others whose names are not even known but they fought to make India free from the colonial rule of Britishers. For years, our courageous heroes fought valiantly to ensure that future generations might live in freedom and dignity. We should remember the teachings of freedom fighters like Gandhi’s non-violence philosophy and should follow it in our lives” added Dr Udaya Kumar.

Also speaking, former MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “Today, our mind is without fear and our heads are held high up in the sky. Not only did we free ourselves from colonialism, but we also rejuvenated our Nation and brought India back with a revolution. Our leaders, and their invaluable struggle to free India from the shackles of injustice, had been an inspiration to all of us as an epitome of courage and bravery. The values and the practices that India holds in its ancient culture have been an example set for all of us”.

Ivan further said, “India had been so vibrant and so united in itself in spite of the fact that it has such a huge population and democracy, due to which India had spaced itself in such a position that the whole universe looks back at India as a place where unity exists along with such diversity. Let’s salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realize the dream of an independent and unified India. We pay tribute to the heroic personalities. Justice, liberty, Unity, Equity, and Fraternity…May we weave a better future and embellish it with high hopes, growth, and positivity. Congress is the only party that strived for the independence of this country. After independence, Congress leaders have worked to provide employment for the youth. Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day well in advance”

The padayatra starting from Nehru’s statue in Pandeshwar moved through AB Shetty circle, clock tower, K S Rao road, Kodialbail, M G Road and culminated near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Lalbagh, opposite to MCC building. The senior Congress leaders said party workers have been asked to take these messages to the people so that people would be aware of false claims of the BJP and the Modi Government which did nothing in the last eight years except handing over precious resources of the Government to corporate houses and burdened people with price rise and taxes. The RSS which had never hoisted the national flag in its headquarters since 1947 for 52 years is now saying Triranga.

Congress leaders Sashidhar Hegde, P V Mohan, Ms Shalet Pinto, Ms Sabitha Misquith, Mithun Rai, Naveen D’Souza, Prakash Salian, Kallige Tharanath Shetty, Ms Sanjana, Sahul Hammed, Deepak Poojary, TK Sudhir, Vivek Alva, Lancelot Pinto, Ravoof, Ms Jacintha Alfred, among many others were present.

