To Mark ‘World Heart Day’ 1000 People Run to ‘ Use Heart for Every Heart’ in A J Hospital ‘ KUDLA RUN’!

To Mark ‘World Heart Day’1000 plus people Run to ‘ Use Heart for Every Heart’ in A J Hospital ‘ KUDLA RUN’ that was kicked off on Sunday, 16 October from A J Hospital Campus at 6.30 am, and the RUN was flagged off by renowned Urologist Dr Prashanth Marla-the Medical Director & CEO at A J Hospital & Research Centre, along with Dr B V Manjunath- HoD Cardiology Department and Dr Purushotham- Consultant Cardiologist, both at A J Hospital & Research Centre. The theme of World Heart Day 2022 is ” Use Heart For Every Heart”!

Mangaluru: While the rest of the people in the City were still in bed, some snoring, some cuddling with their partner or the pillow, but, over 1000 young and old citizens of Mangaluru and out of town, woke up and assemble at the A J Hospital Campus on Sunday, 16 October to take part in the ‘ KUDLA RUN’ organized by Cardiology Department of A J Hospital & Research Centre Centre in association with Mangalore Runners Club.

World Heart day is an important annual event, witnessed every year on 29th September. As they say “Better Late Than Never”, to mark ‘World Heart Day’ which was on 29 September, the Kudla Run was held on 16 October. Usually, the day is celebrated by organizing various activities and awareness events globally to raise awareness about heart disease and its preventive measures to manage cardiovascular diseases. This RUN was also to bring awareness to Cardiovascular diseases, which are increasing day by day, due to lifestyle and diet neglect by people. The RUN mainly focused on educating people about the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease to avoid any further complications and encouraging people to inculcate a healthy lifestyle to prevent and control any heart-related ailments.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean after the flag-off, Dr Prashanth Marla said, “Heart is one of the vital organs of the human body, malfunctioning of it may lead to fatality, so it is very essential for everyone to take care of heart health. Due to a lack of awareness about cardiovascular health and certain lifestyle habits, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are one of the leading reasons for mortality worldwide. Every year, around 1.7 crores of people die due to cardiovascular disease, accounting for approx 31% of all global mortality.

Heart attack, Stroke and coronary heart disease are one of the most common reasons for deaths due to cardiovascular disorders. These heart disorders account for nearly 85% of total deaths due to cardiovascular ailments. World Heart day plays a vital role in creating awareness to educate people across the world to understand the importance of heart health and bringing other organizations together to actively participate in organizing various events to create awareness”.

This year 2022, the World Heart Day Theme is “Use Heart for Every Heart”. Since the inception of World Heart Day, every year, the day has observed a specific theme to promote the heart health awareness campaign globally. This year 2022 World Heart Day Theme focuses on uniting people across the world to fight against cardiovascular disease by supporting each other. The theme “Use Heart for Every Heart” intends to address the people to have the opportunity to use their thinking and action towards the betterment of humanity, nature and itself, through which huge mortality due to cardiovascular disease can be curbed.

Everyone can contribute to healthy nature in their way to fight air pollution, which accounts for 25% of all cardiovascular deaths and around 70 lakhs deaths every year globally, according to statistics. Stress and poor lifestyle have been the prominent risk factors of heart attack, which can be dealt with by improving our lifestyle by inculcating good habits like Exercise, meditation, and getting quality sleep.

The 6.5 km ‘ KUDLA RUN’ commenced from A J Hospital campus, proceeded through Kuntikhan, Kapikad, Infosys, and KSRTC bus stand, and culminated back at AJ Campus. There were four categories- Below 18 years of age; Between 18 to 45 years of age; 45-60 years of age; and 60 plus years of age. For the seniors, the route was cut short for their safe participation. Various prizes were distributed to the winners in these four categories. The Overall Champion prize was bagged by Sachin, who was the FIRST to return with good timing, and the Winners in the 60-plus category were Madhava and Rajvir Singh. In the below 45 years category, Ms Jasmitha was the winner.

The event was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Primrose Vishnu- the assistant professor at A J Institute of Hospital Management. Among the members of Mangalore Runners Club, Abhilash Dominic and Ms Amitha D’souza were on the dais during the prize distribution ceremony, together with Dr Prashanth Marla. Dr Manjunath BV, Dr Purushotham and Ms Soujanya Hegde- Kudla’s model and actress.

