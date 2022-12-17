To protect the Community and Hindutva, I will Contest the Assembly elections – Pramod Muthalik

Udupi: Sri Rama Sena founder Pramod Muthalik said, “To protect Hindutva, Hindu activists and against fake Hindutva people, I have decided to contest the upcoming assembly elections”.

Speaking at a press meet held in Udupi on December 17, Muthalik said, “25 fierce Hinduwadis including himself will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, as independent candidates, aimed at protecting Hindus. The BJP which came to power with the support of Hindus has failed to protect the community and Hindutva”.

Muthalik further said, “The BJP was born for and because of Hindutva, but we are not able to see anyone working or running the administration to save Hindutva. The BJP which won in Karnataka because of the hard work of the Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu activists. Even today Hindu activists are facing Goonda Act cases against them and their names have been mentioned in the rowdy sheet. BJP despite being in power, did not put effort to withdraw the cases. There have also been killings of many Hindu Karyakartas”.

He said that he has toured the Karkala assembly constituency five or six times and received a good response and decided to contest from there. After declaring his candidacy from the Karkala Constituency, false cases are being filed against our activists. The Local MLA and state minister is working indirectly by using the police department. Our workers will defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections, he said.

Hindu workers will work against BJP in all constituencies if BJP prevents him from contesting in the Karkala constituency. As Hindus in BJP who have won, have not been able to do anything, we fierce Hinduthvawadis in Karnataka like- karyakartas who are there for Hindutva and Swamijis- have resolved to enter politics to save Hindutva. So in the coming 2023 Assembly polls, 25 fierce Hinduthvawadis will contest as independent candidates, he said.

Sri Rama Sena leader Jayaram Ambekallu, Anand Shetty Adyar, Gangadhar Kulkarni, and Advocate Harish were present during the press meeting.



