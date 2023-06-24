To Reduce Road Accidents 19 black spots identified in Udupi – SP Akshay H Machindra

Udupi: “To reduce accidents, the police department has identified 19 black spots in the Udupi district”, said Akshay H Machindra, Superintendent of Police Udupi district.

Speaking at a press meeting at the SP office on Saturday, June 24, S P Akshay said that a joint survey has been conducted by the Police Department, Road Agency and RTO in which accident spots have been identified and a scientific investigation report prepared. The mechanical fault in vehicles, faults in the construction of roads and the fault of the driver have been scientifically investigated.

Watch the Video for more Details on Black Spots

The Black spots are identified in Uchila, Muloor, Vidyanikethana Junction, Kaup, Pangala, Ambalapady Junction Udupi, Nittur Junction Udupi, Ambagilu Junction Udupi, Ashirvad Junction, Santhekatte Junction, Mahesh Hospital Junction Brahmavar, Barani Petrol Bunk Brahmavar, Kumragodu Cross Brahmavar, Thekkatte Junction, Kota, Kumbahsi Swagtha Gopura, Tallur Junction, Yeadthare Junction, Nirgadde Shiroor, Ottinene Byndoor and Abbas Cutting Mala Ghat near Karkal.

A district-level safety action plan report has been drawn under the road safety policy which aims to improve the infrastructure and tackle shortcomings that cause accidents. This report will be submitted to the district and state road safety authorities. In their meeting, the matter will be discussed and action will be taken. Necessary steps will be taken for a permanent solution (reduction of service road diversions) and temporary solution (installation of barricades, humps and Hi Mask lamps) required at black spots, he said.

In 2021, a total of 1010 accidents were reported in the district in which 189 people died and 1167 people were injured. In 2022, a total of 234 people died and 1486 people were injured in 1232 accident cases. Till June 2023, 120 people died and 763 people were injured in 566 accidents, he said.

Watch the Video for more Details on Accident Statistics

In the accident that occurred in 2021, 31 people between the age of 18-25 years died and 210 people were injured, 68 people between the age of 25-35 years died and 265 people were injured, and 40 people between the age of 35-45 years were killed and 266 people were injured. In 2022, 22 people between 18-25 years old died and 238 people were injured, 58 people died between 25-35 years old and 304 people were injured, 52 people died between 35-45 years old and 208 people were injured.

Out of the 1010 accidents that occurred in 2021, 866 accidents occurred due to overspeeding and 183 people died, while 14 accidents occurred due to wrong-side driving. In 2022, out of 1232 accidents, 1098 accidents occurred due to overspeeding and 227 people died. As a result of wrong-side driving 35 accidents occurred and three people died.

In the two-wheeler accidents that occurred in 2021, 26 riders died and 83 of them without wearing helmets were injured. In 2022, 37 people died and 145 were injured, he said.

A training workshop will be conducted from June 26 for the security guards or staff to train them on basic traffic systems including children crossing the road, he said.

