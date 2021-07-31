Spread the love



















With the Theme ‘To See All Things New In Christ’ ! St Aloysius Institutions celebrate Feast of Ignatius Loyola on Saturday, 31 July at st Aloysius Chapel, Mangaluru at 7.30 am

Mangaluru: “Whatever you are doing, that which makes you feel the most alive that is where God is” having said by St Ignatius Loyola, the Feast of St Ignatius Loyola, the Founder of Society of Jesus, (a Jesuit Congregation) was celebrated by the Institution Jesuits in a Sombre and Simple Mass at St Aloysius College Chapel, Mangaluru on Saturday, 31 July 2021, at 7.30 am, due to the restrictions of Covid-19 virus pandemic.

The mass was concelebrated by Fr Leo Lasrado – the Administrator of St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu-Mnagaluru as Main Celebrant joined by Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Secretary of Mangalore Jesuits Education Society Fr Cyril Menezes SJ; Fr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Fr Clifford Sequeira- Principal of St Aloysius PUC; Gerald Furtado- Headmaster of St Aloysius High School; Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ-Director of Sarang FM 108.7 Radio; Fr John D’souza- Director of St Aloysius ITI, among other Jesuit priests.

Saint Ignatius of Loyola (23 October 1491 – 31 July 1556) was a Spanish Basque priest and theologian, who founded the religious order called the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and became its first Superior General. The Jesuit order served the Pope as missionaries, and they were bound by a vow of special obedience to the sovereign pontiff in regard to the missions.They therefore emerged as an important force during the time of the Counter-Reformation. Ignatius is remembered as a talented spiritual director. He recorded his method in a celebrated treatise called the Spiritual Exercises, a simple set of meditations, prayers, and other mental exercises, first published in 1548.

Ignatius was beatified in 1609, and then canonized, receiving the title of Saint on 12 March 1622. His feast day is celebrated on 31 July. He is the patron saint of the Basque provinces of Gipuzkoa and Biscay as well as the Society of Jesus, and was declared patron saint of all spiritual retreats by Pope Pius XI in 1922. Ignatius is also a foremost patron saint of soldiers. Locally here in Mangaluru, St Aloysius Institutions celebrated the feast of St. Ignatius Loyola, which was attended by the lecturers/teachers of the Jesuit institution- but in small numbers due to covid-19 restrictions.

St Aloysius College Choir rendered some melodious hymns, which was enjoyed by everyone gathered at the chapel. Before the mass concluded, the Rector Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ gave a valuable message. Rector emphasized on the qualities of St Ignatius Loyola and the service rendered by him to the society in various fields especially in the field of education. Emulating the values laid down by the Founder, the Society of Jesus is present in 102 countries and imparting education in 67 countries. (Watch Video below for his message)

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, “Ignatius was a different kind of saint. Ignatius redefined the traditional basis of saintliness,” which usually involved a degree of unworldliness. Ignatius as a “worldly saint.” Ignatius made sure that the early Jesuits were spending most of their time in relatively secular spaces such as classrooms — teaching less directly about the Bible and Church doctrine than about literature and the ancient classics. He sent letters to his missionaries asking that they write back not just about their ministries, but also about the local customs, the plants and wildlife — “anything that seems extraordinary.” Most of all, Ignatius wanted Jesuits to go out and “find God in all things.”

