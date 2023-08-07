To SENIORS With Love from COPS! City Police Visit 438 Homes & Interact with Senior Citizens, and inquire about their conditions and well-being



Mangaluru: Neglect and abuse, that is the reality of India’s elderly people, including Mangaluru. We often assume that our greatest dangers are from strangers on dark streets or from violent men who might break into our houses. The sad truth is that the highest perils of brutal and persistent violence lurk within the intimate spaces of our homes, from those to whom we are closest. If you interact with seniors living alone in homes and apartments you will be stunned that every second elderly person will narrate the suffering abuse within their families, most of them neglected or abandoned by their siblings.

Long ago when I visited a home for the aged, and while interacting with a 74-year-old woman and told her that her son will be sending a refrigerator to keep her food etc, and the reply from her was “Tell my son to put that refrigerator on my grave after my death?” This shows that elders look for love and respect from their children, and not their gifts etc. Gone are those days when parents used to live with their children till their last breath-not any more because many siblings either put them in old-age homes or simply neglect them. Relationships within families have come under great strain. Ugly cracks are beginning to show.

In many villages, you will see desperately poor households migrating for work in the cities, leaving their old parents behind, to beg or invisibly die of hunger. I try not to judge them, and their parents mostly do not as well, because of the desperation of their children’s wants. Such is the agony of many senior citizens in the City and in remote places, where they live alone, intentionally left behind by their siblings, and now they have to suffer for all the efforts and love shown towards their children in bringing them up.

Recently during Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain’s Phone-In programme held on Saturday, 4 August, one of the 35 callers complained with the issue that many senior citizens are living alone in homes and apartments, and many are neglected with no one taking care of them or checking on them. Acting quickly on that issue, the police commissioner directed the personnel of all the city police stations to visit the residents of seniors in their areas and check on their present living conditions, staying alone.

The city police on Saturday and Sunday, following the Phone-In programme visited 438 residences of senior citizens and interacted with them. And really good work by the Urwa Police Station personnel who made their visits to over 100 residences of Senior Citizens. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Police vInspector of Urwa Police Station Ms Bharathi said, ” It was very emotional to see a few of these senior citizens staying alone away from their siblings who have left them behind and stayed elsewhere. The seniors were happy and overwhelmed when we interacted with them and expressed their gratitude shown by the police for caring and showing love towards them, and especially thanked the Police Commissioner for his kind gesture. It was very emotional when a few of the senior citizens came and hugged me. I also request the public or the neighbours to keep an eye on the seniors living by themselves in homes and apartments”

While the Police Commissioner and his team have done a great job showing concern towards the senior citizens, it would be nice of neighbours and the public also to check on the senior citizens now and then about their living conditions and their well-being. Try to be GOOD SAMARITANS for a GOOD CAUSE. Thank You!

Photos Courtesy: Ms Anitha, PSI of Urwa Police Station

