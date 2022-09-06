To Spread Love Everywhere Vedike to Observe 25th Death Anniversary of St Mother Teresa

To Spread Love Everywhere, Irrespective of Religion, Caste or Creed ST MOTHER TERESA VICHARA VEDIKE, Mangaluru to Observe 25th Death Anniversary of St Mother Teresa on 9 September 2022 at Town Hall, Mangaluru from 3 pm onwards.



Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Roy Castelino-President of St Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike said, “St Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangaluru, is a public platform recently instituted on the occasion of 25th Death Anniversary of St Mother Theresa, by more than 125 likeminded people from different walks of life and religions in Mangaluru. The main goal of this Movement is to promote values like service, harmony, love, peace and goodwill in the society. Being inspired by St Mother Theresa who worked for the poor, sick and needy in our society beyond caste and religion”

Castelino further said, “The Movement aims to spread the fragrance of brotherhood around us. The theme of this Movement is ‘Preethi Haradali Ellede’ which means “Let Love Spread Everywhere” irrespective of Religion, Caste or Creed, which gives positive vibes in the society. St Mother Teresa herself was a gold mine of mercy, kindness and humanitarian service to the society. She is a great example and inspiration to the post modern society where individualism, selfishness and religious polarization thrives without curb”.

“The young generation must learn the values practiced by St Mother Teresa whereby they can be catalysts of generosity and service to humanity. More than 30 Institutions, Associations and Clubs and several well known individuals have joined hands to this initiative. There were Essay and Drawing competitions held at Milagres Church Hall on 20th August 2022 where 520 participants took part which shows an overwhelming response by the public. The mega program will be held on the 9 th of September 2022 at the Town Hall, Mangaluru from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm” added Roy Castelino.

The program will be inaugurated and addressed by the retired Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice H. N. NagaMohan Das. Ms Pallavi Idoor, a well known thinker and writer will be the main speaker of the day on the topic ‘Humanitarian Service in the Indian Pluralism.’ The PRO of the Diocese of Mangalore Rev. J.B. Saldanha and well known social activist Muneer Katipalla will give responses to the speeches. There will be a Sauhardha Singing program ‘Preethiya Sinchana’ by Nada Mani Nalkooru and team. The display of paintings on Mother Teresa and spot painting art will be the other attractions of the event”..

Fr Rupesh Madtha- the Coordinator, Sunil Kumar Bajal- the General Secretary, and other committee members namely- Sushil Noronha, Stany Lobo, Yashwanth Maroli, M G Hegde, K Ashraf and M Devdas were present on the dais during the press meet.

